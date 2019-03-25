Break The Ice On Your First Date At These Bars In Pune

Ask anyone in Pune for a good bar to hangout at, Elephant & Co. is always on their list. You just know that you’ll be among the hippest crowd in the city and also manage to find privacy. With neon origami elephants hanging down from the makeshift ceiling to the table around the tree, this place is casual and fun all at once. Whether you’re in Kalyani Nagar or Baner, this bar is ideal to meet your match at.

A big plus is that Elephant & Co. has an Elephant Shot. If you are ever uncomfortable and want to leave, you can go to the bar and ask for this shot and the staff will book you a cab and ensure you're leaving the bar safely.