Chinese food lovers in the house, read this list carefully and dig into plates of authentic Asian fare. From noodles to dumplings to soups to authentic desserts: These are the best Chinese restaurants in Pune.
Chopsticks Out: Here Are The Best Chinese Restaurants In Pune
Kimling
Who would not love if you find a traditional Chinese place, run by a Chinese family? Kimling in Aundh serves the Chinese cuisine with a wide variety of dishes. Though the menu has majorly non-veg, the veg dishes are also equally delicious. They have mocktails as well and have three outlets around Pune. If you want to indulge in comfort food, there's no beating their clear soup. A meal for two costs INR 1000.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Asia Kitchen By Mainland China
Located on Dhole Patil Road, Asia Kitchen is a new venture by Mainland China. Neatly laid out tables coupled with vibrant lighting make for an elegant and cosy ambience. To add a sense of authenticity, the walls are full of Chinese inscriptions. But what sets it apart from other Mainland China outlets is the inclusion of a see-through kitchen. Blame the aromas if you're already tempted before your meal. Try out their 6-course elaborate meal that costs only INR 666.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Kok-Pa
Kok Pa on FC Road is a perfect place to visit for comfort food. I love that they have a variety of dishes to choose from. Apart from food, you'll love beverages too. They serve some amazing cocktails that one must try. The Tom Yum Cocktail is one of their best. Under INR 500, you and your plus one can eat to your heart's content. Try their Singaporean noodles if you love spicy flavours.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Soy Affair
Soy Affair is a quaint place, located in the lane next to Medipoint, in Aundh. Done up simply, with white walls and wooden tables both with indoor and outdoor seating arrangements, the place really has a very welcoming vibe to it. Coming to the food, they sure have quite a lot to offer - from the appetisers to soups and mains. We absolutely love the butter garlic noodles that are wholesome and too delicious. A meal for two costs INR 400.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Noodle Canteen
There is an outlet of Noodle Canteen in Aundh and foodies staying in the neighbourhood cannot keep their calm. The number one reason is that they won't have to travel to Kalyani Nagar to enjoy yummy Asian food and secondly, the place is another addition to Aundh-Baner link road's cafe lane. Food hopping just got more fun, didn't it? Try the charcoal dim sums, dumplings and yummy crackled spinach with pan-tossed noodles. An elaborate meal for two comes up to INR 700.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Whispering Bamboo
The Vivanta by Taj – Blue Diamond Hotel is a legend in its own right. Whispering Bamboo is popular for their Chinese and Thai fine-dining. For a more relaxed evening of post-work drinks and substantial Chinese snacks, check out the place; and for a sweet indulgence, head to their coffee place. Try out the artisanal dumplings, noodles, stir-fried veggies in gravy with rice. A super-romantic place, you can take your S.O. there.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
The Asian Box
The Asian Box is a perfect place to visit for comfort food. I love that they have a variety of dishes to choose from. Apart from food, you'll love the beverages too. They serve some amazing cocktails that one must try. The Tom Yum Cocktail is one of their best. You will love the rice bowls, bao and a lot more from their menu. You will love the Chinese sauces that they make in-house. You and your gang can spend approximately INR 1000 and enjoy an elaborate meal.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Uncle's Chiniese
Formerly known as 'Uncle's Kitchen', the much-loved Chinese restaurant now goes by Uncle's Chinese. Located in Koregaon Park, the restaurant has impeccable service and great food. The wonton noodle soup, Schezwan fried rice, chicken manchurian, and paneer chilli dry. You'll also find a few Thai and pan-Asian items on the menu. A meal for two here will cost you INR 1,000 and the space serves amazing desi-Chinese, rather Chindian food.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Suonmoi
An age-old eatery, Suonmoi in Sangamvadi is another Pune favourite when it comes to Chinese restaurants. We recommend their Sunmoi’s special soup, hot garlic tofu, veggies with cashew nuts, lemon chicken, garlic fish, duck in chili soya sauce, and the crab chili butter garlic (on availability). A meal for two here is INR 1,000 and you can eat your fill. The space is neat and still running strong, serving impeccable food.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Chinese Room
The iconic restaurant in Camp, is located on East Street and is a local favourite. Serving favourites like chicken Singaporean noodles, crackling spinach, chowmein and more. Their roasted pork also comes highly recommended. The restaurant has prompt service and valet parking too. A meal for two here will set you back INR 1200.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
