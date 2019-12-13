Chopsticks Out: Here Are The Best Chinese Restaurants In Pune

The Asian Box is a perfect place to visit for comfort food. I love that they have a variety of dishes to choose from. Apart from food, you'll love the beverages too. They serve some amazing cocktails that one must try. The Tom Yum Cocktail is one of their best. You will love the rice bowls, bao and a lot more from their menu. You will love the Chinese sauces that they make in-house. You and your gang can spend approximately INR 1000 and enjoy an elaborate meal.