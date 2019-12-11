While there is no dearth of casual dining restaurants in Pune, there are equal number of classy fine dining places as well. It is not just the food that you consume, it's also an experience that is several notches above at such places. Food connoisseurs, here is a list of the best fine dine spots in Pune where luxury meets food.
Gourmands, Enjoy A Classy Meal At These Fine Dine Places In Pune
Sorrisso
When it comes to authentic Italian food, nothing beats Sorriso in Marriott Suites in Koregaon Park Annexe. The popular Italian restaurant has an Italian chef Messimo Verzini on board and you've got to try the authentic Venetian delicacies. With an indoor as well as outdoor seating, the decor of this place is classic with wooden flooring and multiple indoor plants. The must-try dishes include the truffle pastas, risotto, fungi pizza and intricate desserts such as tiramisu. A meal for two will cost about INR 2000.
J1 The Maratha Fine Dine
Not exactly a fine dine, but if you want to eat Indian food in a posh setting, there's no better option. Located in Shivajinagar, J1 has been serving some delicious Maharashtrian soul food. The decor of the restaurant will take you back to those ethereal vibes with hardwood interiors and seating. Dig into the authentic crab soup, chicken warhadi, bombil fry and a lot more. A meal for two comes up to INR 1000. You can also host bespoke pre-wedding dinners here.
The Cafe - Hyatt Regency
The Café at Hyatt Regency on Nagar Road is one of the best fine dining restaurants in Pune. Known for its elaborate buffets, it has a lot of live stations for dishes across all the cuisines. Dig into a bowl of khao suey, taste different types of sushi, enjoy appam-stew and a lot more. Wine and dine like royalty here and a buffet will cost you approximately INR 1400. Thank us when you try their in-house desserts.
Spice Kitchen
One of the few vegetarian fine-dining restaurants in the city, Shakahari at the JW Marriott has a lot to offer to foodies. A little on the fancier side, their contemporary-style decor makes for one classy date night. The menu highlights North Indian and Rajasthani food through an a-la-carte thali. Add a drink to the mix, and you can’t go wrong. meal for one costs about INR 2,000. Do not miss the western classics!
Zeera
Love Indian fare? Zeera in Conrad is the place for you. Wait, if you think the Indian food is just about your cliched dishes, you are wrong. Known to give a regal twist to well-kept culinary secrets from the royal kitchens of India, Zeera serves you fine rich food from across the country. You will simply enjoy their food festivals where they fly chefs from those particular regions down to the property and cook for you. The vintage wooden decor with a contemporary style makes it an appealing place to reconnect with age-old culinary roots. A meal for two will cost INR 2,500.
Zaheer Khan's Fine Dine
Situated in Kondhwa, Zaheer Khan's Fine Dine is known for its delicious non-veg as well as the veg menu. If you are a fan of royal food, try their all-meat kebab platter and mutton biryani. When going out for get-together, order their kebab platters and sort your starter game. The flavours are rich and authentic. Top up your meal with phirni and shahi tukda. A meal for two costs about INR 1,800.
360 Degree- The Revolving Fine Dine Restaurant
Pune has a revolving lounge and restaurant on JM Road. Visit 360-Degree Revolving Restaurant which is located in the Deccan area. This one of a kind revolving restaurant has 2 floors in a building 8th floor is having a dance floor and on the 9th floor having a rotating dining area with beautiful ambience. You can see all Pune view while having your food and night view is amazing because you can see Pune city at the top of a hill area. Dine on their revolving carousel and enjoy dishes across several cuisines. Sip on cocktails and enjoy heir signature items such as khao suey, chicken kebabs, and gravies. A meal for two will cost approximately INR 2,000.
