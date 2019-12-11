Gourmands, Enjoy A Classy Meal At These Fine Dine Places In Pune

Love Indian fare? Zeera in Conrad is the place for you. Wait, if you think the Indian food is just about your cliched dishes, you are wrong. Known to give a regal twist to well-kept culinary secrets from the royal kitchens of India, Zeera serves you fine rich food from across the country. You will simply enjoy their food festivals where they fly chefs from those particular regions down to the property and cook for you. The vintage wooden decor with a contemporary style makes it an appealing place to reconnect with age-old culinary roots. A meal for two will cost INR 2,500.