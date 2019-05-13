When In Aundh, Eat At The Best Restaurants In The Neighbourhood

With an extremely hospitable and caring staff, great decor and authentic cuisine, Mainland China is a dream come true. The restaurant is known to offer power lunch packages starting at INR 499, which is a great deal. If you think chicken is overrated, try the lamb. Mainland China has an Oriental crispy lamb that's sure to steal your heart. The strip of lamb, covered in smokey, sweet and hot spices, will leave you in a state of absolute bliss. Top up your meals with the jasmine tea.