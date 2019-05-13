When In Aundh, Eat At The Best Restaurants In The Neighbourhood
Polka Dots
Consider yourself lucky if you manage to get a table in Polka Dots without waiting much on a weekend. Situated inside Westend Mall, this multi-cuisine fine-dining place has a cozy vibe, classy decor and a great selection of dishes. From scallops to kebabs, gravies to risottos, you can opt from an array of cuisines. You'll definitely enjoy the butter chicken and naan, chicken biryani and lasagna.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Sarjaa
Did you know this quaint fine-dining restaurant is owned by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar? Known for its North Indian, Mughlai, Oriental cuisine, Sarjaa Restaurant & Bar in Sanewadi is a must-visit with friends and family. With beautiful decor and a classy seating arrangement, you will enjoy dining here and sampling their signature dishes such as butter chicken, tikka biryani, butter prawns and other seafood specialties.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
L'Apicio
This European place has a quintessential cafe-next-door feel clubbed with bright yellow doors, charming planters at the entrance, a live kitchen beside the seating area, low-drop lights and a counter full of sweet treats, macarons, pastries and more. We tried the bloody mary spaghetti, which was made of classic pomodoro and braised lamb shank served with minted pea risotto and sauteed courgette. Vegetarians, we recommend you try the seitan steak with a side of crispy potato fries and balsamic tomato sauce.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Mainland China
With an extremely hospitable and caring staff, great decor and authentic cuisine, Mainland China is a dream come true. The restaurant is known to offer power lunch packages starting at INR 499, which is a great deal. If you think chicken is overrated, try the lamb. Mainland China has an Oriental crispy lamb that's sure to steal your heart. The strip of lamb, covered in smokey, sweet and hot spices, will leave you in a state of absolute bliss. Top up your meals with the jasmine tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Delhi Kitchen
Situated in Kotbagi hospital lane near DP road, Delhi Kitchen is a must-visit restaurant if you're craving North Indian grub. From spicy gravies to biryani, kebabs to lassi, you can enjoy a wholesome meal without burning a hole in your pocket. If you are a vegetarian, worry not. They also serve amazing malai kofta, paneer gravies and dals which are absolutely finger-licking good.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
