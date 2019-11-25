Be A True Puneri: Here's Where You'll Find Tandoori Chai In Pune

The good old humble chai has undergone a lot of makeover in recent times. With multiple variations in terms of taste, flavours and serving-styles, chai lovers are spoilt for choice. However, one constant favourite that still pulls crowds is the smokey tandoori chai. While we can never forget the hullabaloo it caused in the city, it's still popular for its smokey flavour and serving style. We bring to you some of the best spots to enjoy a kulhad of hot tandoori chai.