Be A True Puneri: Here's Where You'll Find Tandoori Chai In Pune

The good old humble chai has undergone a lot of makeover in recent times. With multiple variations in terms of taste, flavours and serving-styles, chai lovers are spoilt for choice. However, one constant favourite that still pulls crowds is the smokey tandoori chai. While we can never forget the hullabaloo it caused in the city, it's still popular for its smokey flavour and serving style. We bring to you some of the best spots to enjoy a kulhad of hot tandoori chai.
Chai La- Tandoor Chai
Located opposite Zensar IT Park, Chai La in Kharadi is the first place in Pune to start serving the tandoori chai. Priced at INR 20, you've got to try the tandoori chai where it originated. If you’re not a fan, you can always opt for the tandoori coffee or the turmeric milk at Chai La.
Sai Corner Special Tandoori Chai
Whoever travels by the Nagar road, they make it a point to stop by this tiny shop in Bandal complex. Sai Corner Special Tandoori Chai is a well-known name that serves freshly-made tandoori chai and offers it with biscuits for INR 20. Apart from that, it also serves a variety of snacks that you can enjoy.
Tandoori Chai Corner
People staying in PCMC area, no need to travel so far away to experience the bliss of tandoori chai. On Rahatni road in Pimple Saudagar, this neat and clean kiosk is a chai lover's adda. They do a little variation when it comes to making tea; and add jaggery to their tandoori chai. Priced at INR 20, you can sip on a kulhad of happiness and club it with street food you get around.
Me Marathi Tandoori Chai
Aundh Tandoori Chai
A small thela on Aundh road, near Rasoi Garden is a must place if you want to sip on some really good tandoori chai. Just next to this restaurant, this thela serving authentic tandoori chai will rest your taste buds to satisfaction at just INR 10. So make sure to stop here on your way to have chai peene ka one more bahana!
