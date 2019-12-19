Bookworms, Enjoy Reading With A Cuppa Coffee At This Quaint Book Cafe

Bibliophile and a foodie? If yes, then we found a cosy book cafe for you. No, it is not Pagdandi or Waari. Words And Sips Book Cafe on FC Road is the place for you where you can read the book you always wanted to but could not due to time constraints. With a beautiful, quirky decor, comfort food and beverages as well as an amazing collection of English, Hindi, and Marathi books, this book cafe is yet another heaven for bookworms. You can check out interesting novels, self-help books as well as timeless classics. If you want to find Marathi novels and fiction, they have it aplenty. You can enter the place by paying INR 50 for the first three hours. The amount can be used for ordering delicious snacks and comfort beverages. We loved the creamy pasta and sandwiches at this place. If you swear by maggi and chai, you can savour it as well while catching up on your reading. Not to forget, the amazing conversations and discussions as well as slam poetry sessions you can have here.