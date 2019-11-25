French Feels: Cafe Madeline Is Now In Shivaji Nagar & Could Be Your Next Date Spot

Charming interiors, French music, Insta-worthy desserts, and artisanal beverages - there is no place like Cafe Madeline. The popular cafe has opened a second outlet, replacing Pink Butter Cafe in Shivajinagar and it's open for all connoisseurs who want good food and great ambiance. When you enter the place, your eyes will be pleased with their classic baby pink interiors and floral ceiling. What we love is the most are the baby's breath flower bouquets on every table. The vibes are super cheery and romantic as well. The cutlery is all China and you will get the feeling of sitting in a Parisian cafe. When at Madeline, start with the desserts, always! Choose between various macaron flavours. Our favourites include the caramel, rose and lemon. Indulge your sweet tooth with yummy pastries, which include raspberry madelines, red velvet madelines and baked cheesecake. Other than that, you can go the French way and order croissants with coffee. To quench our thirsts, we ordered the unicorn shake because it was so appealing to look at and fell into the category of 'hipster' food. Along with that, we enjoyed their signature charcoal latte which was so good. For appetisers, we dug into their crunchy toasties. While I ordered the cheesy toastie with caramelised onion jam, my friend ordered the herb chicken and cheese focaccia toastie. For mains, we finished the spaghetti aglio e olio which was flavourful and had lots of paprika. A meal for two will cost you somewhere between INR 700 to INR 800. Whether it's a date or an outing with friends, this place makes for a perfect fun spot. Go try those sugary desserts and sip on artisanal drinks while flooding your gram with umpteen POTDs.