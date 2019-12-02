With Food To Die For! Drop By Cafe Peter Right Away

A place loved by many! Cafe Peter serves variety of dishes with drooling flavours to bless your taste buds. What I tried there was, -Hot garlic fries- The seasoning of hot garlic sauce was so amazing and fries were marinated on point. The sesame seeds were making it aesthetic. -Pizza- It's something which is my favorite part of meal. It was good. -Pink sauce pasta- Creamy saucy pink sauce pasta was made at it's best in korean style. The piping hot pasta was real good also the garlic bread. Other dishes were also good. So drop by this outlet now!