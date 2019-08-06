There’s A Huge Stationery Store In Viman Nagar And You Have To Check It Out

Office goers, school kiddos, college peeps or even those obsessed with stationery, you have got to check out Comet Exclusive Stationery in Viman Nagar.



A huge two-storied dedicated store for stationery, Comet Exclusive Stationery lives up to the exclusive in its name. The store has in total three floors (ground, first and second) and each of these levels have abundant of stationery for you to choose from. The best part is, there are products for everyday use as well as for those who love to collect quirky stationery. Along with stationery, you will also find accessories available over here. You will find everyday use as well as gift-worthy pens, journals, planners, and much more over here.

The store has a good collection of some really fancy pens available with them. You will find pens in the shape of corn, unicorns, a block and other such types. You will also find notebooks with some really cool prints on them. You will find aztec, boho, psychedelic and other prints. These notebooks are priced starting at INR 80. They also have journals with leather covers, handmade paper covers and other materials. The store also has a huge collection of gift paper rolls and chart paper rolls.

You can also find gifting kits that include a stylish pen, a journal and a desk clock. The store also has a good collection of backpacks. You will find slings and rucksacks available with them. They also have laptop bags and the trendy anti-theft bags. If you have a nephew or niece, you will find stationery with the print of the latest cartoons as well.

The store also has a few day-to-day use commodities such as deodorants, perfumes for both men and women. They also have accessories for women such as earrings, necklaces, etc.