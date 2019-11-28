We know having fun can cost a lot of money. That's why you need to bag all the offers in Pune. There's a lot you can shop for, several drink deals and a lot more. Read on for more.
Here The Best Deals To Shop, Eat & Drink In Pune
NYKAA Pink Friday Sale
With Black Friday right around the corner, Nykaa has brought a fun Pink Friday Sale to solve all your beauty needs. From the 23rd of November to 28th November you can avail 40% discount over 500 brands. From favourites like Maybeline and Lakmé to some of Nykaa’s in house products, you can shop your heart away without burning a whole in your pocket.
- Upwards: ₹ 170
The SWIG Afternoon FIx
When you are working five days a week, rigorous hours, we understand the need for a good break! Lunch breaks are mostly what gives us that breather from our work so why not make it a little more fun? SWIG-a favourite bar spot among all Pune-ites. At their Balewadi and S.B Road outlets, SWIG has introduced their afternoon fix where in they are offering a three course meal with a mocktail. The prices are INR 399 for vegetarian food and INR 499 for non-vegetarian from Monday to Friday. You can gorge on pizzas, pastas, asian dishes and much more.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
ASOS India
One of UK's favourite online shopping brands-ASOS started their Indian portal a few years ago and have been booming since then. Every month ASOS hosts a clearance sale and this November they are offering up to 70% discount on some of their in-house brands as well other international ones. You can choose from quirky hoodies, jackets, sweaters, dresses, shoes, accessories and even body products and stock up for those Christmas and New Year's party. You should also keep an eye out for their Black Friday deals that will soon show up on their website.
Discounted Meal At Nine Square
Get a 20% off on your total bill at Nine Square in Creaticity Mall. The all-vegetarian place has interesting food like pav bhaji spring rolls, black sev puri, pani puri emitting smoke and more. They also have a ton of interesting desserts to dig into, so you can honestly feast here. A meal for two on an average costs INR 1,000 here, but hey, you're getting an additional discount. So register here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Jabong Real Deals
Now if you are into online shopping(like the rest of the world is), Jabong is not a new name. Every month Jabong does specific clearance sales on each of their categories. In November they are offering flat 70 and 80% off on some of their biggest brands such as Dorothy Perkins, Tommy Hilfiger, American Tourister and much more. So go ahead and fill up those shopping carts with cool and quirky outfits, without emptying your wallets.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Comments (0)