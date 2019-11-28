Here The Best Deals To Shop, Eat & Drink In Pune

When you are working five days a week, rigorous hours, we understand the need for a good break! Lunch breaks are mostly what gives us that breather from our work so why not make it a little more fun? SWIG-a favourite bar spot among all Pune-ites. At their Balewadi and S.B Road outlets, SWIG has introduced their afternoon fix where in they are offering a three course meal with a mocktail. The prices are INR 399 for vegetarian food and INR 499 for non-vegetarian from Monday to Friday. You can gorge on pizzas, pastas, asian dishes and much more.