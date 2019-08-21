Experience A Slice Of Parsi Pride At The Older Parsi Restaurant In Pune

Being the cultural capital of Maharashtra, Pune or Poona has been a melting pot of many different cultures and traditions. As the time changed, so did the waves of culture in the city but none ever disappeared completely. With people settling in the city from different parts of the world, Pune became home to many communities such as Parsi, Irani, Punjabi, Sindhi and even Bengali.

The Parsi culture, however, seemed to have lingered along for a long time and for all the good reasons. If you ever visit the Camp area in Pune, you will get a sense of pride the city holds for the Parsi community. Quaint and beautiful homes, breathtaking aroma from authentic bakeries and delicious food from restaurants and cafes. It’s like a different world of its own, all together.

Dorabjee and Sons is Pune’s oldest Parsi Restaurant. Established in the year of 1878 by Sorabjee Dorabjee, Dorabjee and Sons started as a small tea stall where you could get treats like bun maska and Irani chai. Later, on high demand, they started selling full-time meals.

