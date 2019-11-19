Grab A Bite At These Eateries

Quirky, cheery and vibrantly done up, Hunger House on the 5th floor of the mall is great place for kids as well as parents, who want to grab a bite after a playful session at Bumble Jumble. Not just them, if you are at the mall and want to hog on good vegetarian food, this is a place you must visit. We hear the Swiss cheese fondue is a must-try dish. Also, you can find Jain food options (even a Jain version for Swiss cheese fondue). A meal for two costs about INR 600.

