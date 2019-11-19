Those staying in NIBM and nearby areas, we're sure you catch up with your friends at INOX in Royal Heritage Mall. Did you know the mall has no dearth of eating joints? From cafes to lounges, restaurants to food courts stalls, grab a bite after enjoying a movie at this mall.
Grab A Bite At These Eateries
Raasta Cafe
Rooftop, romantic and hip: make a point to visit Raasta when in a mood to chill after a shopping spree at Royal Heritage Mall. Enjoy their classic pizzas, pastas, burger, nachos, fusion combos and a lot more. Nothing beats enjoying the view while sipping on their signature cocktails, listening to live gigs and making the most of their happy hours. A meal for two costs about INR 1,400.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Window Kitchen
Get European bistro feels at The Window Kitchen in Royal Heritage Mall. Situated on the rooftop of the mall, this place gives us major decor feels. With quaint white seating and decor comprising knick-knacks like cages, hanging lanterns, picturesque window and flower props and a lot more. They also have a dedicated cozy nook for bibliophiles where you can find books, cards and board games. Enjoy pizzas, pita-hummus and a lot more from their outdoor stone oven. Tasty and affordable, a meal for two costs INR 600.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Hunger House
Quirky, cheery and vibrantly done up, Hunger House on the 5th floor of the mall is great place for kids as well as parents, who want to grab a bite after a playful session at Bumble Jumble. Not just them, if you are at the mall and want to hog on good vegetarian food, this is a place you must visit. We hear the Swiss cheese fondue is a must-try dish. Also, you can find Jain food options (even a Jain version for Swiss cheese fondue). A meal for two costs about INR 600.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Tandoor Factory
When in the mood to enjoy some combos and North Indian food, head to Tandoor Factory in the food court. We tried the non-veg combo and loved the starters that came with it. The gravy and dal were disappointing but the veg combo was good. We felt it is more of a kebab and starter place. A combo starts at INR 250 only.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Bohri Bistro
There is a unique food counter in the food court area of Royal Heritage Mall and you must visit it if craving for some Bohri food. Try out mutton cutlets, shami kebabs, non-veg samosas from Bohri Bistro which start at just INR 80 per piece. Other dishes include handi mutton nihari, mutton paya, keema combos and a lot more. You can also enjoy rice bowls and the classic dalcha chawal.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Dosa House
Situated on the 2nd floor of the mall, Dosa House is a counter in the food counter. Those who want to grab South Indian food, this is the place to visit. We tried the food but were disappointed as the taste of dosas didn't match to our expectations. While the idli was good, the dosa was average. The place is neat, decent and won't cost you much. A meal for two costs up to INR 200.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
