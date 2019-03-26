We know exactly how busy you get during the week and how lazy weekends are. These delivery places in Pune serve healthy, delicious and price effective food right at your doorstep. Pick up that phone and order away.
Eat Like You're At Home From These Food Delivery Places In Pune.
We know exactly how busy you get during the week and how lazy weekends are. These delivery places in Pune serve healthy, delicious and price effective food right at your doorstep. Pick up that phone and order away.
The Underground Kitchen
Known for their authentic Malayali-Malabari and Goan recipes, The Underground Kitchen brings home-cooked food at your doorstep. Try out their chef’s signature Goan-style vindaloo, pork bafat and pandi curry. Arjun, who’s the chef also makes a number of Mediterranean and Vietnamese dishes, which you have to try. Dishes usually start at INR 250 here, and the food is honestly worth the price.
Healthy Bee
Choose from a wide range of salads, detox drinks, smoothies and more. Healthy Bee is known for their delicious and healthy salads like sprouts, chana chat, brown rice and other variants. Apart from these, you can also order spinach omelette or a egg white bhurji. We also recommend that you try their brown rice combos. A meal for two from Healthy Bee will cost you approximately INR 350.
Grab A Bowl
New in town and missing home food? Order in from Grab A Bowl. This online delivery place operates from Koregaon Park. Choose from their various combs: the Indian meal combo includes, rice, roti, daal and sweets at INR 125 is a must-try. You can also add your choice of meat to the combo at an extra cost. Along with regular meals, Grab A Bowl also delivers burgers, pizzas, salads and more.
Go Dabbas
Opt for a day’s meal at INR 80 or subscribe for their monthly package of INR 1560 and get a load of delicious home-made food. Located in Baner, Go Dabbas has combos which give you rice, dals, chapatis, sabzis and some sweet. You can choose between a non-veg or a veg dabba and the food will make you fell like you've got a dabba from home.
Mealtango
Straight from the kitchen of Pune’s best home chefs and to your doorstep, Mealtango is a portal through which home cooks deliver their pre-set menus to you. It's ideal for those staying away from home. Everyday, you can choose a new home chef and try out delicious dishes. The best part is that Mealtango connects you to home chefs in your area, so you don’t have to go hunting for a good meal to different corners of the city.
