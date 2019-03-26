Eat Like You're At Home From These Food Delivery Places In Pune.

Straight from the kitchen of Pune’s best home chefs and to your doorstep, Mealtango is a portal through which home cooks deliver their pre-set menus to you. It's ideal for those staying away from home. Everyday, you can choose a new home chef and try out delicious dishes. The best part is that Mealtango connects you to home chefs in your area, so you don’t have to go hunting for a good meal to different corners of the city.