This Restaurant Serves Delish Food With A Pretty Decor!

Talli Twist, a cozy place which captivates your attraction with its unique interiors. The place has been uniquely designed to lure its customers to have a nice hangout. The music system was nice and they have DJ on weekends. The hospitality was really cool and loved their service. The cocktails and mocktails I had were really amazing. All the drinks were flavourful and innovative. The drinks I had were: - Strawberry Delight - Blueberry Sangria - Fruit melon - Lightning bolt - Talli Special - Summer Special Loved the taste of the drinks. They all were colourful and drooling. Personally liked the Blueberry Sangria. Starter Section : 👉Masala Crispy Corn 👉Cheese Chicken Lollipop 👉Veg Crispy 👉Crispy Chicken 👉Corn Cheese Balls 👉Prawn Koliwada The chicken was really crispy and light. It tasted really nice. The corn cheese balls were sweet corn deep-fried balls coated with breadcrumbs. Cheese chicken lollipop was mouthwatering. Main Course included : - Paneer Jalbriji - Veg Banjara - Dum ka Murg Loved the taste of the main course. One suggestion was that the quantity served to the customers can be improved. Hot Chocolate Brownie with Icecream was served as a dessert. The brownie was soft and tasted awesome. It was a nice experience with the restaurant. A highly recommended place for a party or a casual hangout with your friends.