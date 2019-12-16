Garden Of Edesia: A Great Place To Hangout With Friends Along With Yum Food!

Garden Of Edesia: This place was such a treat. Amazing food. Especially the Li Paneer Kebab and Chicken Starter which was outside of the menu. Li Paneer Kebab was so good that we had to order it again. The chicken starter had 4 huge pieces of chicken with impeccable taste. Chicken Kebabs were tasty as well. The one thing I was caught off guard with was the Cheese Garlic Naan. Stuffed with too much cheese it tasted excellent. You could just eat it without any mains. Mind you it is quite heavy. All the 3 Mains we ordered were flavourful. Not a very huge place. But quite good with some good music playing along. A must visit.