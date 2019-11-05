This Bungalow Turned Cafe Is Perfect For A Date Night!

The Flour Works: This bungalow turned cafe is such a cutesy place for dates. With the kind of music they play and ambiance, I am sure you will fall in love. I ordered a cup of hot chocolate and French fries. The French fries were crisp and on point. The hot chocolate was no less. Such apt flavors of chocolate, not too sweet to the taste buds but just apt. Next time, I am going to hog on the bakery stuff they had to offer. The place is serene and soothing. Did I tell you the place has a dog to play with and they serve alcohol too? Definitely, the right place to spend hours!