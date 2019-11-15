Laa Unico: A Banquet Lounge To Host Parties & More!

A few days back I received an invitation for a friend’s function and I was surprised when I saw the venue as Laa Unico Banquet Lounge! At first, I thought maybe that’s the full name of Laa Unico. I reached the destination and got to know that they have opened a new banquet lounge where the function was. It was raining a lot that day. But the staff of Laa Unico was standing downstairs with umbrellas. They received everyone from the car until the elevator. I was very impressed! The banquet lounge is fabulous. They have made it well, giving great attention to the interiors and giving it a very royal touch. The function went well. There were about 100 people placed very comfortably and still room for more. They had called a live band which lightened the whole place with their musicality. What I loved was the second part of the function when the lights changed and the whole feel of the place. It turned into a lounge! That explained the name of the place. There was a DJ who played some amazing Bollywood numbers for everyone to groove on. I felt as though I was in a lounge chilling on a Saturday night! It was hard to believe a place that royal looking could turn into a party place in seconds. Food was my favourite part of this place. Like Laa Unico the restaurant, their banquet lounge is also vegetarian. I loved the food. It was just too good, filling my tummy and touching my soul. I may have licked my fingers as well while making sure no one sees me. I mostly binged on the starters. The cheese balls just melted in my mouth oozing out cheese with a pop in the mouth. I loved the mini pizza they served, easy to eat and who doesn’t love pizzas. The paneer was very fresh and soft in two different varieties that it was served in. I binged on some mocktails as well especially for the way they were presented in test tubes and shot glasses. I loved the place and the food and now waiting for someone to host something out there next!