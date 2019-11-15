Laa Unico: A Banquet Lounge To Host Parties & More!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Laa Unico

Pune, Maharashtra
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Arihant Aura Building, Shankar Rao Lohane Marg, Swargate, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A few days back I received an invitation for a friend’s function and I was surprised when I saw the venue as Laa Unico Banquet Lounge! At first, I thought maybe that’s the full name of Laa Unico. I reached the destination and got to know that they have opened a new banquet lounge where the function was. It was raining a lot that day. But the staff of Laa Unico was standing downstairs with umbrellas. They received everyone from the car until the elevator. I was very impressed! The banquet lounge is fabulous. They have made it well, giving great attention to the interiors and giving it a very royal touch. The function went well. There were about 100 people placed very comfortably and still room for more. They had called a live band which lightened the whole place with their musicality. What I loved was the second part of the function when the lights changed and the whole feel of the place. It turned into a lounge! That explained the name of the place. There was a DJ who played some amazing Bollywood numbers for everyone to groove on. I felt as though I was in a lounge chilling on a Saturday night! It was hard to believe a place that royal looking could turn into a party place in seconds. Food was my favourite part of this place. Like Laa Unico the restaurant, their banquet lounge is also vegetarian. I loved the food. It was just too good, filling my tummy and touching my soul. I may have licked my fingers as well while making sure no one sees me. I mostly binged on the starters. The cheese balls just melted in my mouth oozing out cheese with a pop in the mouth. I loved the mini pizza they served, easy to eat and who doesn’t love pizzas. The paneer was very fresh and soft in two different varieties that it was served in. I binged on some mocktails as well especially for the way they were presented in test tubes and shot glasses. I loved the place and the food and now waiting for someone to host something out there next!

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

Casual Dining

Laa Unico

Pune, Maharashtra
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Arihant Aura Building, Shankar Rao Lohane Marg, Swargate, Pune

image-map-default