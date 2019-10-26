Order In: 5 Late Night Food Delivery Kitchens In Pune For Your Midnight Cravings

In the mood for a light snack at an ungodly hour? Call up Midnight Mario to get your dose of comfort food! They offer finger food, sandwiches, pastas, burgers and pizzas on their menu. They also have an option for meal boxes in case you’re feeling hungrier than usual. They even have a section dedicated to desi comfort meals, and their rajma chawal comes highly recommended! They deliver in and around Viman Nagar and you can get a meal here for less than INR 250.

