Exhausted after party-hopping and looking for a good meal? Or are the midnight hunger pangs making you hangry? Thanks to these late night delivery kitchens in Pune, you don’t have to worry about much; they’ll ensure wholesome, comforting meals are delivered right on to your doorstep!
Order In: 5 Late Night Food Delivery Kitchens In Pune For Your Midnight Cravings
Burger 11
If a meaty, juicy burger is your idea of a midnight meal, then you’re in luck because Burger 11 delivers some of the best burgers in Pune, after hours! Their chicken burger and veg burger starting at INR 150 comes highly recommended, and if you’re looking for something bigger and meatier, the Buffmeister Burger is the one you need to go for.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Kwality Restro and Bar
This restaurant in Kalyani Nagar is open until the wee hours of the morning, and is popular amongst the party folks looking for a meal after a heavy night. Walk in post-midnight and sit back to enjoy a wholesome dining experience, complete with rotis, biryanis and gravies, right until 4am in the morning! Their butter chicken is one of the most popular dishes on the menu! They deliver in and around Kalyani Nagar.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Midnight Mario
In the mood for a light snack at an ungodly hour? Call up Midnight Mario to get your dose of comfort food! They offer finger food, sandwiches, pastas, burgers and pizzas on their menu. They also have an option for meal boxes in case you’re feeling hungrier than usual. They even have a section dedicated to desi comfort meals, and their rajma chawal comes highly recommended! They deliver in and around Viman Nagar and you can get a meal here for less than INR 250.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Jashn
If you’re in the mood to get out for a meal post midnight, Jashn is one of the best places to head to for a hearty meal at a reasonable price. They also deliver in and around NIBM-Wanowarie. Their menu includes rolls, tandoors, tikkas, curries, biryanis, shwarmas and desi Chinese preparations too. Their chicken tikka roll and butter chicken are some of the most popular dishes here.
- Price for two: ₹ 950
Night Riders
Dial up the Night Riders when you’re in the mood to devour fuss-free comfort food without spending a bomb. Their extensive menu offers biryani, noodles, rolls, momos, gravies and even a variety of flavours of Maggi! They deliver to Amanora, Fatima Nagar, Hadapsar, Hande Wadi, Magarpatta, NIBM, Undri, Wanowrie, Viman Nagar, Koregaon Park and Kalyani Nagar.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
