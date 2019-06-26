A London Themed Restaurant Serving Amazing Delicacies From Starters To Desserts

Sunday turned out to be amazing by spending time at 11 East Street Cafe. Discussing the cafe: 1. Ambience: Its actually London in Pune. Beautiful decor, vibrant colourful atmosphere with London street view. It is just lovely! Ample of space, different types of seatings. 2. Staff: I believe the more the staff is friendly with the guests, more is the connection between guests and the cafe! Same happened here extremely humble and friendly staff, helped me with taking all the food pictures and explained every bit of what was prepared and served by them! P.s - It's a pet-friendly cafe. I even got to experience live music which created a lovely vibe. Talking about the food: Ahh, the main attraction point! First of all, I just loved everything that was served, right from starters, mocktails to the desserts. Mocktails: They were extremely refreshing. 1. Kiwi 2. Strawberry Starters - Starters are the best part if they uplift your mood with their taste, it enhances the rest of the food to be eaten. Was served: 1. Kabab 2. Malai paneer tikka 3. Honey lotus stem 4. Sriracha chicken skewers 5. Chicken seekh kabab 6. Tandoori mushrooms - (favourite) 7. Cheese chicken toast 8. Melon with feathers This was a perfect plate of starters with different flavours. Salads, I am impressed with the way I just love to have salads at restaurants and not at home! Was served: 1. Okra salad: First time ever heard of Bhindi la salad, but it tasted lit! Crispy Bhindi with tangy lettuce, basil, purple cabbage, and capsicum. 2. Russian chicken salad: Chicken salad with that Russian flavour and veggies The main course, They have a lot many delicacies available in the main course, I was full with the tasty salads, mocktails and starters I had so only tried the Paneer shashlik Paneer Shashlik - Its paneer in red sauce served with rice. It tastes amazing! Desserts, Favourite part! Was served: Snicker Kheer No one can ever guess its kheer as the way it was presented. It's just beautiful. A perfect kheer with some brownie topped over! Loved this one! This actually completed the meal in a very perfect way! Also tried their bakery menu: 1. Muffin: It was really soft and tasty. All in all, this was a great experience to be in this cafe and try out their tasty delicacies! A definitely recommended place!