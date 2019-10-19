Looking For Some Extraordinary Desserts? Visit This Place & Explore Their Continental Delights

L'Apicio

Aundh, Pune
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sai Heritage Society, Shop D-8 & 9, Near Medipoint Hospital, New DP Road, Aundh, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are a chocolate lover, then this dark chocolate terrine is surely worth trying. One of the best dark chocolate terrine I had which includes an amazing combination of beetroot and chocolate munchies. Sweet cravings did and dusted. Absolutely rich and delicious! This is a very special dessert that makes a great impression. Dark Chocolate Terrine is smooth, dark chocolate, soft and delicious. This would blow your mind if you are in love with chocolate. This dish would surely tackle your sweet cravings. So go ahead to L'Apicio.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

