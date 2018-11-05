Try Maggi Waffle, Waffle Crust Pizza & The Longest Fries In The City Here

Cafes

Hug My Mug - Helly & Chilly Premium Cafe

Koregaon Park, Pune
1, Lane A, Vaswani Nagar, Opp. To Hotel Executive, Koregaon Park, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

It can be quite a task to find a cafe in Koregaon Park which is pocket-friendly and where you can chill with your buddies and just enjoy a few munchies and shakes. Hug My Mug - Helly & Chilly Premium Cafe serves the longest fries in the city. I tried the Peri Peri variant, and it's a must-try when you visit this cafe. Maggi Munchy - A Maggi waffle topped with various flavours of mayo, I tried the Peri Peri and mint-mayo variants. Waffle Crust Pizza - These super thin and crispy waffle crust topped with various veggies and cheese to give you a delish pizza. Thick shakes: Kit Kat Oreo Ferrero Rocher Irish Cream Coffee One of the better milkshakes I've tried, they are not overly sweet and each one did justice to their names. What I love about the shakes are that they are not topped with whipped cream. (Highly recommended.)

What Could Be Better?

I also tried their waffawich; a potato-based waffle with veggies, cheese, and mayo sandwiched. I didn't like it much because the waffle got too soggy.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Family, and Kids.

