Royal Thali & More: Try Some Yum Desi Food At This Outlet!

The growth in the number of thali restaurants in Pune is hysterical. Vegetarian or otherwise, Thalis are becoming a top choice for the restuarant business. Reasons - people see more, get less and eat less but are satisfied at the end of the day and so its a win-win for both the restaurant and the customer. While there are many notable Thali places, I now truly consider Shahi Bhoj a top contender. At most thali's I have found the food to be mediocre to good, meaning not all dishes in a thali would hit the sweet spot but not Shahi Bhoj. All the items on the menu were on point. Among them the ones that stood out were the sev bhaji, the aalo gobhi, the urad dal, the urad dal khichdi, the bajre ki roti and lehsun mirch pickle. The paneer was however, overly sweet as is the notion for butter paneer or butter chicken masala and the sev bhaji was very spicy, too spicy for most people. Service was fine as is in most thali places but the staff tends to over ask "Do you need anything else?". I was asked the question no less than 6 -8 times towards the end of the meal. I think once or twice is just fine. The price for the thali is slightly more than I am comfortable paying for a veg thali but overall value for money is high because of the good taste and the service. I absolutely recommend the place and you must try this ASAP.