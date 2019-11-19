Head Over To This Outlet For Their Yum Maharashtrian Food!

I visited this authentic restaurant in Balewadi. When I entered Deewan khana, I found it beautiful. The ceilings are beautifully decorated. There is a sofa near the gate that gives the royal look to the place. There is a purely Maharashtrian authentic food place. We had veg and non-veg starters there. I had Kothimbir wadi which was exactly cooked and tasty. I love the D.K special Chicken starter which is properly cooked. It was so soft and spicy to eat❣️. Their special Raavan Thali which had 10 things in it. Mutton chicken and all. The thali is so beautiful. I had the veg thali in which it has masvaadi rassa, chapati, dal, bhindi (favourite thing), gajar ka halva and papad. This was the best thali in the house. The hospitality and service is too good. The owners are so good. Whenever you are around Balewadi and want to have Maharashtrian food. Do visit this beautiful place.