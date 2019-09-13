Maratha Samrat: Authentic Maharashtrian Cuisine At Its Best!

Maratha Samrat is an oasis for food lovers. You'll find some Maharashtrian dishes here. Menu, hygiene, ambience, and value for money are things that constitute a restaurant, this place is a clear winner. It has multiple branches across Kothrud, Baner, and camp. Their surmai and mutton thali are to die for. The Kala mutton and chicken sukka is probably the most delicious dish out there which will blow your mind off with the flavours it offers. Cool yourself off the heat with some delicious solkadi. The staff is very prompt and courteous with their service leaving no room to complain at all. Try once and your bound to visit them again!