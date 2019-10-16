Soya Chaap, Rumali Roti & More North Indian Delicacies, Drop By Millers Now!

What can I say about The Millers, it is undeniably amazing. From the moment we entered the place, it was all very welcoming. The staff is enthusiastic and very humble. The service is really quick, we dint have to wait for long. The place is spacious and relaxing. Starting with the drinks By the way and cooler were really refreshing. The starters were the show stealers. The karari rumali roti, resembling its name had the perfect crisp. The Lavos served with so many dips that are not commonly consumed. The beetroot dip and the avocado dip was really good. Soya chaap had a perfect balance of taste, starts hitting your taste palates the moment you consume it and it is with a flavorsome note, recommended. Apricot chilli chicken tender, was missing its taste a little bit but the chicken was well cooked. The chicken cobb salad, another amazing thing which I would strongly recommend. Chicken nasi goreng, tried something so perfectly cooked and beautifully served after a long time. All three items on the dish were very well prepared, full of flavors and they all complimented each other. Chicken joijhe kebab served with rice, the chicken was juicy and tender. Coming to the deserts, I am placing my bets on the chocolate cigars as one of the best deserts I ever had. The taste is unforgettable. It makes a deadly combination with the side ice cream it is served with.