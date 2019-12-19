BBQ Buffet & exciting Offers: Dine Like A King At This Grill Restaurant In Wakad

True to its name, Ministry of Barbeque is a one-stop destination to savour on all the grilled delicacies. From char-grilled veggies to kebabs, this Wakad restaurant will fulfil all your food cravings. On group bookings, they also offer a complimentary buffet! The place has a classic decor and has several live stations for chaats and other street-style foods. The menu is elaborate and we bet you cannot have enough of these delicacies. You will be welcomed with the chef's special amuse bouche and soup. You can then move on to the yummy veg as well as non-veg grilled starters. This monsoon, try the BBQ bhutta and Lucknowi shami kebab. There are live counters for chaats, and pastas where you can make your own pasta. You can also enjoy chef's special thin-crust pizza. For mains, you have a lot to choose from. While we love their salad station, you can skip it and jump directly to their gravy section. You'll love their aloo anardana, duck masala, mutton handi and subz gulbahar. If you love seafood, try their Malabari fish curry. Lastly, save some space in your tummy for their deserts. Savour the hot apple jalebi with rabdi, thandai panna cotta, gulkand phirni and many more things. The newly-opened restaurant is offering an inaugural discount of 5 per cent on the total bill. Apart from that we hear that they will keep offering exciting discounts throughout the year. The prices for lunch on Monday and Tuesday is INR 576 for veg as well as non-veg. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, it is INR 628. On weekends, the prices start at INR 628 and go up till INR 733. Make a note that all the prices are inclusive of taxes. Currently, they are only offering buffets. If you are not a big fan of buffets or cannot finish all of it, worry not. In a span of one month, they are coming up with an a-la-carte menu as well. When at the Ministry (as we like to call it!), dine like a king and take back awesome dining memories. Picture Credits: Team Ministry of Barbeque