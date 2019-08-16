Nine Square - The Restaurant That Serves Blue Tokai Coffee

Nine square is a vegetarian restaurant with yummilicious food. But the best part is they serve Blue Tokai Coffee. Blue Tokai has a very good blend of perfectly roasted coffee in various flavours. I ordered a Cookie Cafe Mocha for myself since I love a little chocolate in my coffee. I’m a coffee lover and finding Blue Tokai in a restaurant is heaven. Chaat Cornetto - The crunchiness of the cornetto and soft aloo filling just complimented each other very well. Pao Bhaji Spring Roll - The presentation of this dish was great but the taste was alright. Kadhai Paneer Pizza and Verdure Pizza - It was a great attempt to add some Indian flavour to the Italian pizza but Verdure won our taste buds with its Italian flavour. Pasta - We has ordered a pink sauce pasta but it was a very tangy pasta with more of just tomato sauce instead of a pink sauce. Just Being Veggie - This burger was just amazing! The presentation was great and came with some salad and French fries. I even loved the salad that they served with it. Food was great but I will keep visiting this place for their Blue Tokai Coffee.