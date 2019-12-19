Check It Out: This Bar Offers Interactive Tables & Cheap Booze

Let's be honest, nothing sorts our evenings like good booze. So, if you're looking to get your Saturday night rolling with some cheap booze, this bar will surely come to your rescue. A new addition on the Balewadi High Street, Drinx Exchange follows the stock exchange concept in the bar. But, what's new when Bar Stock Exchange and Agent Jacks do the same? With interactive tables and a huge 3D projector, we bet you've never experienced a virtual reality bar of this kind. The bar offers an elegant and lively ambience for indoors while the outdoor seating is perfect for conversations over drinks. Starting as low as INR 140 for a pint of beer and INR 370 for Jagerbombs, their deals and pricing are to die for. From the food, you can hog their crispy chicken, chakna platter and masala fries. We only stuck with the starters recommend due to limited options for mains and desserts. We absolutely loved the swift delivery and the courteous helpful staff.