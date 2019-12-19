Foodies, Have You Tried Charcoal Dim Sum At Noodle Canteen's Aundh Outlet?

There is a new outlet of Noodle Canteen in Aundh and foodies staying in the neighborhood cannot keep their calm. The number one reason is that they won't have to travel to Kalyani Nagar to enjoy yummy Asian food and secondly, the place is another addition to Aundh-Baner link road's cafe lane. Food hopping just got more fun, didn't it? The place, like others in the lane, is small, brightly lit and super cosy. The seating is outdoors. We visited it by late evening and enjoyed dining under bright lights. While we enjoyed watching the buzzing road, we sipped on their in-house chilled iced teas that came in lemon, classic and peppermint flavours. The menu boasts of authentic Asian bowls, cutting soups, dumplings, pot meals and street style starters. We started with their Shanghai potatoes in honey chilli sauce and Balinese chicken satay. If you love rolls, we suggest you try the Hanoi rice rolls and por pia tod which is a Thai spring roll. Other than that, they are also known for their Korean BBQ wings and drunken red appetisers that are cooked in Chinese wine. You will love the dumpling spread here. We tried and absolutely loved the activated charcoal dim sum, which were stuffed with kaffir lime and Thai ginger and mapo baozi, which have minced chicken or soy nuggets inside them. Try the amazing miso ramen cutting soup, tom yum noodle soup and thukpa if you're in the mood for some comfort food. If you love pot meals and soup bowls, this place is for you. You can choose between a variety of pot meals which include Mongolian, Thai, black bean pots. They also serve yummy buddha's delight and ma-po tofu. You will love the choices in their noodle section. From pad Thai to udon, charcoal to sesame, Singaporean to peking - you will be spoilt for choice. We tried the peking noodles and loved the generous amount of buttered spinach, which was tossed in the wok. The service is warm and friendly and if you're confused, they will suggest you the right dish according to your mood. The taste is awesome as usual and do keep your eyes and ears open for their sushi and dim sum festivals where you can sample several things. An average meal for two here will set you back INR 800.