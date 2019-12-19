Order A European-Themed Or A 3D Photo Cake From This Studio In Pimple Saudagar

Move over regular cakes! Oya Kekars has opened an outlet in Pimple Saudagar and you can find unique European cakes here. Unique, colourful and based on a European theme, these cakes are getting popular for their appealing look and taste. While the desserts are yummy, the prices are affordable as well. A half kg cake will just cost you INR 300 only. Make a note that all the desserts are vegetarian. The glazed bundt cakes are a must-try. The European cakes are authentic, have edible confetti and come in beautiful colours, and of course you can pick which one you'd want on your cake. Other than that you can customise cakes in any shape of your choice. We loved their cherry pastries are have perfectly balanced flavours. The fruit mousse cups and cupcakes are something you can try too. Our favourite flavours include raspberry, ferrero rocher and jamun. You can visit their store in Pimple Saudagar. The cute patisserie has an indoor as well as outdoor seating. They also have another outlet near Bhosle Garden in Hadapsar. If you are in a hurry and do not have the time to visit the place, you can get your cake delivered to your doorstep. Apart from that, they keep uploading their latest creations on their social media handles.