Put On Your Party Shoes & Head To This Rooftop Club

A rooftop club at 9th Floor with a spectacular view and gorgeous interior. This place is located at Eon It park Kharadi. You can easily spot this from as it has a huge sign Board “Sky High”. The place is enormous, they have three sections of sitting Arena. One of the best DJ’s will be performing at this newly opened Club. So girls put on your stilettos and get your party started at Sky High. Some food items which were lip-smacking good! Food: Pita Bread with Hummus French Fries peri-peri Mushroom stuffed with briami Assorted Bruschetta Paneer pepper parsley tikka Spicy quinoa tikka Mocktails: Mango berry Virgin pina colada Cinnamon sp ora ice tea Shirley temple Cheers and Bon Appetito!