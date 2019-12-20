Say Sah-Wah-Dee-Khaa To The Newest Addition to Pune's Thai Food Scene

One can never have enough Thai curry right? Say "Sah wah dee khaa" Pune to this new addition to the city's Thai food scene -Ruen Thai. Located in Koregaon Park, Ruen Thai is less than a month old and is serving some authentic and delicious Thai food. The restaurant is beautifully decorated with simple touches that will surely make you feel like you are sitting at a Thai person's home and enjoying your meal. With beautifully laid out wooden furniture, Ruen Thai also has seating on the floor with cushions.

Coming to the food, Ruen Thai - as the name suggests - serves Thai cuisine but they also have a variety of other south-east Asian dishes such as sushi, dim sum and much more. We started off with their special Chicken tum yum soup for INR 190. This Thai clear soup is a perfect remedy to lift up your mood on a gloomy day. We then moved on to trying Japanese BBQ pork ribs for INR 495 and wok tossed chicken in Thai basil for INR 395. Both the starters were juicy and full of flavours.

Now what's a Thai meal without some curry right? We went for the tofu Thai green curry for INR 325. They also arrange for hot pots right on your table if you are dining with a big group or are just in the mood to share a meal with someone. Ruen Thai also has a selection of drinks out of which you must their bubble tea for INR 160 and their Thai milk tea for INR 150.