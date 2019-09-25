This Newbie In Kharadi Offers Some Really Amazing Cheesy Burgers!

RocoMamas: It is a very famous South African restaurant that has recently opened in Kharadi, Pune. This is their first outlet in South East Asia. One of the best burgers places in the city. Ambiance: It is really amazing with a black - orange theme. They have indoor as well as outdoor seating. I liked the bike at the entrance perfect for photoshoot. Staff:- Highly Professional and Cooperative. Service:- It was so prompt. Hygiene:- They have a live kitchen it was clean and properly maintained. Here are the few items I liked:- 🔹Cheese Chilli Fries:- Words are less to describe its taste. One of the best French fries I had till date. It was topped with spicy chilli fire, cheddar cheese sauce. Highly Recommended. 🔹Wings Platter:- It consists of three types of wings served with mayonnaise. If you are a wings lover I bet you this platter will never disappoint you. I liked the mofo and spicy wings. 🔹Chilli Cheese Burger:- They used smashing technology to make the patty of the burger. The smashed chicken patty is topped with mozzarella and chilli toppings. It has a chilli cheese bomb inside. Do try it. 🔹Slow Death By Chocolate:- A perfect chocolate thick freak shake. It was scrumptious and the presentation was mind-blowing. If you are a chocolate lover this will never disappoint you. Overall experience was amazing. I would surely recommend this place.