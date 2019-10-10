With Unique Ambience & Amazing Food, This Place Is Perfect To Chill With Your Squad!

Talli Twist is a hangout place that catches your attention with its ambience. The place has been uniquely designed with cartoons with unique captions. The music system was cool and they have a DJ on weekends. Customers can enjoy the DJ which is really happening. Tried its both mocktails and cocktails. The presentation of the drinks was nice and they looked colourful. At first glance, you will fall in love with them. The drinks included : - Strawberry Delight - Blueberry Sangria - Fruit melon - Lightning bolt - Talli Special - Summer Special - The wonderful Night I loved the taste of the drinks. They all were colourful and refreshing. Personally loved the " The wonderful Night". Starter Section : ⏭️Masala Crispy Corn ⏭️Cheese Chicken Lollipop ⏭️Veg Crispy ⏭️Crispy Chicken ⏭️Corn Cheese Balls ⏭️Prawn Koliwada The Cheese Chicken Lollipop is amazing. It had a coating of mayo on its top which complimented it tastes very well. The corn cheese balls were also a love. The veg crispy included baby corn, mushroom, and potato. Main Course included : - Paneer Jalbriji - Veg Banjara - Butter Chicken The main course was nice. Butter Chicken was a sheer love. Hot Chocolate Brownie with Ice cream was served as a dessert. The brownie was soft and tasted awesome. The ice cream was also fresh. A highly recommended place to hang out with friends on weekends and chill.Would love to visit again for sure.