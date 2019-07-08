The Cute & Quirky Cafe Offers Amazing Coffee With Scrumptious Dishes

Cafes

Cafe Apo

Kothrud, Pune
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

New Ajanta Avenue, Shop 133/4-B, Opp. Milan Society, Kothrud, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Apo is very tiny but very cutely decorated. It is bright, colourful, quirky and lit! Each and everything related to interiors is thoughtfully done and gives a totally positive vibe. Coming to the food and beverages, you will get a wide variety of menu to choose from. We tried a few dishes and all were amazing. Filter coffee - The classic one Oreo shake - Thick and tasty Masala French Fries -Loved this one. The fries were thoroughly coated with flavourful Indian spices and were absolutely crispy. Chilli Cheese Toast - A delight for chilli lovers. Aptly used chillies with a generous amount of cheese and toasted to perfection. Hummus & Falafel Panini - Fresh and perfectly grilled bread, filled with sliced veggies, hummus and falafel made up one of the best Panini ever. The hummus was just yumm. Alfredo Chicken Penne Pasta - Rich, creamy, cheesy, pasta in everyone's favourite white sauce. Cold Coffee - It was not too sweet and had a nice kick of coffee. Baked Curd - Cafe's signature dessert. NOT TO BE MISSED.

What Could Be Better?

More options could be added to desserts.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With

Big Group, Bae, Kids

