The Search For A Healthy Plated Meal Comes To An End At Novotel!

Fuzion at Novotel, Pune has launched their new Fuzion menu introduced with the purpose of a healthy and balanced meal. You can head any day when planning for a cheat day with some healthy and tasty food. The plated menu has starters, main course and at last a dessert to end with a sweet note. Everything has been curated keeping in mind a healthy diet. At first, we had a salad that consists of quinoa, olives, jaggery, flax seeds and many organic ingredients served with organic juice. The juice was really refreshing. I had a veg one but you can order chicken too. For the main course, they have a wide range of options to order from. You can select either Dosa Waffle, King Prawn, Multigrain Tarts, Farmer's bread, and Baked Salon. Then comes the star of the day - The Mocha and Chilli Infused Brownie with Cafe Au Lait on the Rocks. The brownie tasted awesome and the cappuccino with it was a nice company. Novotel Pune has a nice dining area with a huge capacity to seat and have casual dining. The place provides perfect privacy for family, couples or friends to enjoy their meal. The hospitality was really good.