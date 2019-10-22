The Search For A Healthy Plated Meal Comes To An End At Novotel!

Casual Dining

Fuzion - Novotel

Viman Nagar, Pune
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Novotel, Weikfield IT City Infopark, Nagar Road, Viman Nagar, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Fuzion at Novotel, Pune has launched their new Fuzion menu introduced with the purpose of a healthy and balanced meal. You can head any day when planning for a cheat day with some healthy and tasty food. The plated menu has starters, main course and at last a dessert to end with a sweet note. Everything has been curated keeping in mind a healthy diet. At first, we had a salad that consists of quinoa, olives, jaggery, flax seeds and many organic ingredients served with organic juice. The juice was really refreshing. I had a veg one but you can order chicken too. For the main course, they have a wide range of options to order from. You can select either Dosa Waffle, King Prawn, Multigrain Tarts, Farmer's bread, and Baked Salon. Then comes the star of the day - The Mocha and Chilli Infused Brownie with Cafe Au Lait on the Rocks. The brownie tasted awesome and the cappuccino with it was a nice company. Novotel Pune has a nice dining area with a huge capacity to seat and have casual dining. The place provides perfect privacy for family, couples or friends to enjoy their meal. The hospitality was really good.

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

