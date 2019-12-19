Order Now From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen For Delicious North Indian & Chinese Food

Going out to eat does become a little hectic these days and the ever increasing number in delivery kitchens has made it so much easier for those who don't want to step out, to sit back at home and order in some delicious food. I came across Urban Kadhai located at Wadgaon Sheri that whips up some super good food mainly Punjabi and Chinese (or like I'd rather say Chindian). So the first and one of the major important things when it comes to delivery kitchens is the packaging. This place is a little far from where I stay and sure it had to face a few bumps before it reached me and there was no spillage and the food was all in each compartment unmixed and warm (the right temperature) when it reached me. So brownie points for that. Coming to what I tried - The Veg Indian Thaali and the Chinese Combo. Both are meals in themselves and Absolutely lip-smacking. I loved every bite of my meal. The food isn't overly spiced yet it was very flavorful, so makes it best for people living alone or hostlers. I also tried an appetizer, The Cheese Chaska Kebab which was decent, but I felt like it lacked flavour, was very low on salt and other flavours. So if that can be worked on it will make a stunning appetizer. Overall I'd recommend everyone reading this to give Urban Kadhai a chance to serve you, I'm sure they won't disappoint!