Gather Your Friends & Head Over To This Club For Drinking & Dancing!

Sky High is divided into three sections. One is a bar section, the second one is a dance floor section and the last one is a rooftop. We loved the ambience and food! This is a perfect place to enjoy after a long tiring day! Get some drinks, dance it off and let in some delicious food! Mocktails: Mango berry Virgin pina colada Cinnamon sp ora ice tea Shirley temple Salad: Red wine poached pear salad - Not a salad person. But absolutely like this one. Sweet flavour to the walnuts. Equally sweet Pear. Appetizers: pita bread - bread was so soft and perfect! french fries Peri Peri - we love potatoes in any form! Loved the Mushroom stuffed with briami. Not a fan of mushroom, But this one was tasty. Assorted Bruschetta - Good amount of cheese. Served in 2 flavours. Both were equally tasty. Parmesan chicken - Lacked Parmesan and flavour. The chicken was well cooked. prawns tempura Very juicy on the inside, equally crispy on the outside. Scrumptious Tandoor: Paneer pepper parsley tikka - perfectly marinated and soft paneer. Better than most of the ones I've had. Spicy sticky chestnut- With a tangy taste and loads of veggies. Smoked chicken Burger: Soft, delicious, perfectly cooked patty. Accompanied by egg. I like the egg along with the patty. The burger was super juicy. So quite good. Mac & Cheese - A bit undercooked. Happens. Spicy quinoa tikka- Tried this for the first time, and couldn't stop at one! Was so deliciously healthy! Asian non-veg: Burmese Khowsuey (Chicken). Tried khowsuey for the first time. Loved it. Gravy is similar to the Laksa Ma soup. Sizzlers: Spinach & ricotta stuffed chicken sizzler with mushroom sauce. The chicken was really good, perfectly cooked. The stuffing was delicious. The only thing it lacked was the fries. Always expect a sizzler to have fries. Nonetheless, very tasty. Dessert: Sizzling brownie vanilla - We always have a special place for deserts. perfect gooey brownie topped with vanilla ice cream. Gulabjamun - Fresh and super soft Gulab Jamun. Had the perfect sweetness. Was served along with vanilla ice cream.