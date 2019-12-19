This New German Bakery Is Pune's Biggest & You'll Totally Love Its Decor

There's a new German Bakery in town and we've got all the deets. Situated in Kalyani Nagar, in place of Cafe Persepolis, it is now the biggest German Bakery amongst all. With a super-cute decor and yummy gourmet dishes, it is the new place to chill with your buddies. We started our meal with desserts. Yes, you read it right. We simply couldn't resist the yummy cheesecakes kept at the counter. The blueberry cheesecake, being their speciality, landed on our platter first. Following it was the strawberry one. Tasty and crunchy, both tasted delicious (although the former takes the trophy). For starters, we had the Moroccan Shish Taouk which were basically chicken satay with dressing and marination. For mains, we had the Mediterranean dum veggies which were a veg casserole in cheesy sauce baked with a naan. The classic GB board with an owl welcomes you as soon as you enter the place. If you love dining out on chilly evenings, we recommend you opt for their char-grilled delicacies that will give you the open-air BBQ feel. With great food and drink options, it also makes for one of Pune's most Instagrammable cafes.