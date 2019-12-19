Time To Shop: This Exclusive Store Sells Sustainable Khadi Fashion

Breathable and sustainable - you've got to love khadi. If you're willing to take a trip down memory lane and embrace Bapu's tryst with khadi, this store is the place to be. Located in Shivajinagar, A Charkha Story is a hidden gem for khadi lovers. The store is affiliated to Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Ministry of MSME for India. From sarees and tops to stoles, they do it all with finesse. You can select from their range of breezy and beautiful tops starting at INR 1,000. We highly recommend you check out their sarees. The range for a basic cotton saree starts at INR 1,330 but in case, you want something more premium, opt for their tussar jamdani silk sarees. Looking to up your glam quotient while keeping yourself warm? Then, accessorise with their quirky jamdani stoles. For men, the store's casual shirts, kurtas and Nehru jackets are worth buying. Made from pure khadi cotton, they offer a wide selection of full and half-sleeved shirts starting INR 1,500. Elegant and breathable, these are absolutely perfect for hot and sunny days. For a dressier occasion, we highly insist you stock up on their kurtas and Nehru jackets. Starting at INR 1,390, you may opt for their full or shirt-length kurtas. Pair up the kurta with a cotton or silk Nehru jacket from the store and unleash your dapper side! Do stop by the store to also check-out their handmade linen gifts such as towel sets, napkins and more.