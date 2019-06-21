What's A Party Without Great Food? Order From These Caterers In Pune For Just That

The easiest to locate thanks to Google Maps, Sharif Caterers is the largest stall in the area and steals the show with its massive display of kebabs, fried chicken and handis full of meaty gravies. But, we’d recommend stopping here for their variety of chicken on-a-stick. Let your nose lead you here, so that like us, you can dig into chicken lollipop (INR 40 per piece), chicken chakori (INR 70 per piece), chicken malai (INR 100 per piece), chicken stick (INR 40 per piece) and more. You’ll also get mutton samosas, spinach crusted fried chicken, cutlets made of chicken and mutton among other things. If you’re looking for something more filling, sample their rogan josh and biryani. And, for dessert, dig into shahi tukda (INR 100 per plate) that's not too sweet and is quite perfect, to be honest.

You can opt to pack some snacks for home, eat while you stand around or choose to sit-down and eat behind the snack counter, where there’s ample seating arrangement for families and others.