Take Your Tiny Tots To These Kid-Friendly Restaurants In Pune

Kids love sizzlers and Yana Sizzlers & Wok on FC Road, Kalyani Nagar and MG Road loves kids. With an elegant decor and cozy vibes, this place is ideal to get your kids for a lovely dining experience. The place serves all kinds of yummy sizzlers and wok dishes, and while you are busy choosing the delicacies, your kids will be busy solving fun quizzes, games and puzzle sheets that are provided on each table. Also, kids are gonna dig into their apple pie and chocolate mousse. A meal for two at Yana will cost you around INR 1000.