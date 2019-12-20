This Viman Nagar Place Serves Delicious Punjabi Food Till 4am!

If you are in Pune for a while now, you already know about the numerous food joints in Viman Nagar. Being the student hub of the city, the area has a lot to offer that satisfies all kinds of taste buds. Tucked away in Ganpati Chowk, is Turban Tadka that serves some delicious snacks and North Indian dishes.

If you are looking for hearty Punjabi food then Turban Tadka will surely excite you. The restaurant has a small cute seating space outdoor and indoors. The service here is really quick and friendly however you might have to wait a while on weekends to get a seat.

They have a full breakfast, lunch and dinner menu where in you can choose from sandwiches, parathas, chole bhature, rolls, frankies, curries, kebabs and much more. We would recommend going for their chicken cheese paratha and chole kulche for breakfast at INR 150 each. They are both packed with flavours and is more than enough to fill one person up. For lunch we loved their non veg thali for INR 280. It comes with butter chicken, chicken biryani, two butter rotis, chaas and gulab jamun. For dinner we went with the classic tandoor chicken for INR 200 and their mutton patiyala for INR 320. The dinner was honestly a feast that we didn’t expect. Who knew a small food joint like this has such great quality of food and so much to choose from? Check it out yourself.