Vegetarian Fine Dining With A Twist At Nine Square!

Nine Square is perfect if you’re looking for your basic vegetarian dishes but here it comes with a twist! The menu is curated by the famous chef Ajay Chopra! They offer express lunches for ₹299/- and ₹499/-which is a perfect steal and worth the money! We tried a lot of dishes out of which these were out top picks 1- Thyme scented mushroom soup 2- Sriracha kafir lime lotus stem 3- Grilled vegetable Mac & mozzarella grantini 4- Belgian Chocolate cake pasty A huge menu plus a kids special menu this place is perfect for brunches or to host a party for your friends! Pocket-friendly and good vegetarian food!