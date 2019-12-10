With A Mesmerising Ambience & Rooftop View, This Sky Lounge Is Worth Every Penny!

Want a Rooftop Ambience with a great view then this is a must place for visit. Mafia is located in Vimannagar. It’s a happening place for the weekend parties. A nice rooftop Lounge and mesmerizing ambience with an amazing view of the city. Perfect place for hangout with friends. The staff is also good and the service is also great. Their menu consists of a lot to choose from. I tried their Mocktails - 1) Virgin Mojito 2) Pinacolada 3) Tropical Getaway 4) Pom Grenade Their Mocktails were good. The starters and Main course, 1) Veg Manchurian Dry 2) Cheese Corn balls 3) Sabz ka khazana 4) Veg Fusilli Pasta 5) Paneer Lababdar The starters and main course were delicious. Finally coming to the desserts, 1) Ferrero Rocher Mousse Cake 2) Classic Ice Cream 3) Mafia special desserts Highly recommended all the desserts. Must try all these desserts they were heavenly. Overall had a amazing experience.