It's time to get cosy! But first, you need to be able to strut out in style in the chilly weather. After all, if you're going to be covered up, your layers better be cool, right? Head to Zoe, a small store in Camp that stocks up on designer wear for cheap. Here's what we liked from their winter collection.
Stay Warm This Season With 5 Enviable Jackets From This Store In Camp
Leather Jacket
Bring out your edginess with a leather jacket that makes you look like a badass. For INR 2300 you can get the black leather jacket that's fit for a lady biker (SO HOT!) or you could change things up with a deep maroon one, which is priced at INR 2000.
Long Jacket
Imagine yourself in skinny jeans, boots and accessorising your look with this checked long jacket. You look cool, don't you? Buy it for INR 2000. We love it because you can look effortlessly cool when you pair it with jeans and a tee or wear it over a dress for a night out and look elegant.
Green Puffer Jacket
If you're a no nonsense person who loves comfort fashion that's functional, this is ideal for you. We loved the pista-like green colour and can think of so many outfits this will look great on. For INR 1500, this jacket is a great bet.
Red Leather & Fleece Jacket
It's almost Christmas! If you're as obsessed with the festival as we are, this jacket is ideal to live in the holiday spirit and be merry for the many winters to come! For INR 1900, this jacket is super warm thanks to the fleece and you could use it even when on your holidays abroad in the winters.
Crop Jacket
Get a dainty looking jacket like this one. We loved the bow and the buttons on this. Makes it look super cute, no? And, it crops at the waist, so you can look like a diva whenever you wear this. For INR 1600 you'll be like a fashionista, who knows all about staying warm and trendy all at once.
