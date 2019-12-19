We Embarked On A Food Trip To East Asia At This Eatery & Enjoyed Authentic Dishes

The best discovery is always a quaint little cafes serving exceptionally good food. Savour comfort food at Yeti & The Monk, which specialises in Tibetan, Vietnamese and other East Asian cuisines. Situated in Khadki, it has opened in place of the very popular Smiley House. The cafe is small and has traditional decor. We had to remove our footwear outside and then entered, only to be welcomed by the delicious aromas from their authentic kitchen. With posters and buntings from East Asian countries and wooden furniture, it made us feel as if we are in some small East Asian country. Luckily, the drizzle outside made our experience even more fun. The menu is limited but authentic. To refresh ourselves we had the lemon-grass iced-tea, which was a regular iced-tea with strong lemongrass flavour infused in it. The second drink was the garoush cooler, which was a strong, sweet red juice of garoush (a special kind of flower extract found in the Himalayas). For starters, we ordered the famous dumplings - pork and veg, which came with a portion of super spicy but yummy garlic sauce. For those who love pork, we are sure you will not stop at one plate of dumplings. For mains, we ordered the spicy veg thukpa. Essentially from Tibet, it is a rich and flavourful noodle soup from that has a number of garnishes. Spicy and fulfilling, it made our day. We also ordered the chicken Vietnamese summer roll, which is a rice roll served cold and raw veggies and boiled chicken. You can also savour the hot Vietnamese pho and Bhutanese Ema Datshi here. The choices for dessert are limited. They only serve lemongrass rice pudding and chocolate tart. We recommend you must try the Vietnamese coffee if you're looking for something hot. All this rich food but the prices are not at all expensive. Under 500, you and your plus one can enjoy a three course meal.