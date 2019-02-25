Why 12th Main Is Indiranagar's Most Happening Street For Food & Nightlife

The Pizza Bakery has, in no time, earned its place as Indiranagar's favourite pizzeria. Perfect for a laidback lunch or dinner with friends and family, the place serves a mean Pizza Verde (a pesto-layered pizza crust topped with broccoli, micro greens, zucchini, mozzarella, and bechamel) and an equally delicious Three Cheese Rocket Pizza. For the meat lovers, there's the stellar Pig Out (loaded with BBQ pork belly, pepperoni, crispy bacon and sweet, caramelised onions) and the Chicken Pizzaiola that combines (where slivers of roasted chicken rub shoulders with bocconcini, parmesan, and mozzarella).