Why 12th Main Is Indiranagar's Most Happening Street For Food & Nightlife

One of Bangalore’s most exciting food and shopping districts, Indiranagar is hip and happening, no doubt. And while there are umpteen options in Indiranagar for you to choose from, it’s crowning glory is the 12th Main that’s packed with some of the city’s best restaurants and nightlife spots. So without further ado, here's they are:
Mamagoto
Looking for a meal packed with Chinese and Thai flavours? Try this cheery place. The Traditional Peking Dumplings, the Stir Fried Prawn Udon Noodles, and the Smoky BBQ Bowl are top picks. For mains, you pick from their selection of Fried Rices, Noodles, and Thai Curries.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Phobidden Fruit
The city’s first stand-alone Vietnamese restaurant is still going strong. Although they have expanded their quaint little restaurant, the menu still remains the same. The near-authentic taste makes up give them top marks. And their pho, the Bo La Lot (herbed, minced beef in betel leaves), and their Jungle Fish Curry serve as menu standouts.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Bombay Brasserie
When you’ve taken in the beauty of this place, settle in and order up the Marathi Prawns – plump prawns stir fried in a chilli and peanut mix. You can then move on to the Kheema Aloo Pie with Bun Maska. And the tangy Mario’s Mango Prawns that comes with a serving of coconut rice.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The Black Rabbit
When you’ve got your heart set on a delicious burger, The Black Rabbit is the place to be. The Jack Daniel’s Bacon Burger – that comes with tenderloin patty layered with cheddar, grilled onions, and tomatoes – is worth sinking your teeth into. The BBQ Pork Belly Ribs served with Chimichurri Rice is also a special treat.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Bricklane
Their short and sweet menu has a something for everyone. The Mezze Platter, the Chettinad Chicken Tikka, and the Ghee Roast Lamb pair excellently with your tipple. They serve up some heavy-duty mains as well. And this dazzling lineup includes the hefty Spiced Rub Beef Steak, fragrant Berry Pulao, and Curry Flavoured Chicken Risotto.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Chianti
Bangalore simply can’t stop raving about the Italian fare that’s served here. Start off with the Fungi Al Forno (stuffed and roasted mushrooms) and the Prosciutto E Melone (parma ham served with refreshing bits of melon). For the mains, try the Gnocchi Di Patate (spinach speckled gnocchi served in a cheese sauce) or the Pollo Al Ripieni (chicken stuffed with gooey mozzarella).
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Pizza Bakery
The Pizza Bakery has, in no time, earned its place as Indiranagar's favourite pizzeria. Perfect for a laidback lunch or dinner with friends and family, the place serves a mean Pizza Verde (a pesto-layered pizza crust topped with broccoli, micro greens, zucchini, mozzarella, and bechamel) and an equally delicious Three Cheese Rocket Pizza. For the meat lovers, there's the stellar Pig Out (loaded with BBQ pork belly, pepperoni, crispy bacon and sweet, caramelised onions) and the Chicken Pizzaiola that combines (where slivers of roasted chicken rub shoulders with bocconcini, parmesan, and mozzarella).
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Sly Granny
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Burma Burma
After wooing crowds in other parts of the country, Burma Burma has found its place on Indiranagar's 12th Main. You can swing by for a first-class vegetarian meal packed with delights like the Samosa Soup and the Shwedagon Khow Suey, that provides comfort for the soul. You can pair these up with their selection of teas.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Sanchez Taqueria And Cantina
It's the live taco bar that will have you throwing all your money at. From signatures like Mexican Blue Corn Hard Tacos to the Modern Soft Roasted Beet Corn Tacos, there's much to taco about. Once you are done with your fair share of tacos, try the avocado toasts made from in-house Bolillo bread, Garnachas and Chilaquiles, and Tex-Mex wet Burritos topped with a choice of sauces.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Sriracha
Known for its contemporary Pan-Asian fare, Sriracha's Indiranagar outlet has what it's UB City counterpart doesn't -- a live Robatayaki grill and Cambodian Khmer cuisine. Smoking meats and vegetables on live charcoal and surrounded with soup on the outside is what Khmer cuisine is all about. Order up all your favourites including makis and sushis, and baos too.!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
China Bistro
You might find 12th Main overcrowded with Pan-Asian options, but that won't stop you from ordering from China Bistro's extensive menu. Think Murtabak with Lamah Masak, Lobster dumplings that are served with Xo Beurre Blanc sauce, and even The Great General Tao’s Favourite Chicken and Three Lung Har Gow. Also, there's live dim sum stations y'all!
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Sunny's
Sunny's is back in Indiranagar and everything's sunny and European again. Set inside a house with alfresco seating, the menu is akin to the Lavelle Road one. So, you know what you are going for right? We are thinking of ordering the Smoked Salmon Roll with Cream Cheese and Crab Cakes. Salmon and Tuna Maki are favourites too.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
