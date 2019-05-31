Best Places To Grab A Slice Of Pizza In Town

Just over a couple of years old, this place has become the favourite of most Bangaloreans. Be it the simple Margherita or Pepperoni or the extravagant Marinara, Streaking Pigs, Piadina or The Beach, these wood-fired pizzas are as close to Italy as possible. Everything is made in-house by the two chefs Anirudh and Anvesh, so best to go to the pizzeria and eat it fresh. You may have to wait a bit, but it’s worth your while. Try their indulgent milkshakes when here too.