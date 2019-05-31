Pizza-maniacs in Bangalore have good reason to munch their way around the city. After all, the city’s many pizzerias, fancy and humble, have made it their mission to send you into a blissful tizzy. LBB recommends these places where you can sink your teeth into cheese-laden slices of heaven (Thin crust or deep dish, we love both) and worry about the cholesterol much, much later.
Best Places To Grab A Slice Of Pizza In Town
Alba
Want to eat pizza like the Italians do? Then, waltz into Alba for thin-crust goodness loaded with exotic ingredients. Try their Pizza Bianca, that’s topped with broccoli, ricotta, roasted garlic and jalapenos. Meat lovers can blindly pick Pizza Prosciutto, that combines the awesomeness of mozzarella, tomato, and Parma ham.
- Price for two: ₹ 4000
Chianti
A popular Italian eatery, Chianti’s pizzas sure does check all the right boxes. Choices include Pizza Rustica that’s topped with fresh mozzarella and smoked cheese while mushrooms, olives, and spinach provide great flavours. The Pizza Del Chianti lets you sink your teeth into slices topped off with roast chicken, haricot beans and sun-dried tomatoes.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Feast
The all-day diner at the Sheraton infuses tried-and-tested flavours in their pizza menu. You can go with the Mushroom Pizza that’s speckled with wild mushrooms that bring freshness to the plate or a version with an Indian twist. The Tandoori Chicken Pizza here comes with a tangy tomato sauce that enhances the succulence of the meat.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Koel’s Pizzeria
A secret find, all the way on Hennur Main Road, Koel’s Pizzeria sure knows how to pack a punch within 11 measly inches. Their New York-style pizza by the slice is rather on point. The Smokey Chicken, Tandoori Chicken, and Margherita versions are the most popular here with a wholesome base cooked just right and topped with generous portions of fresh Mozzarella and toppings. Finish your pizza meal with a warm Apple Crumble.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Sunny’s
Oven-fresh thin-crust pizzas (you get whole wheat and gluten-free versions as well) speckled with fresh herbs and choice ingredients are on offer here. The 4 cheese pizza, seafood with shrimp, calamari and coriander, and the spicy barbeque chicken pizzas are all winners.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Toit
Tall glasses of freshly-brewed beer go perfectly with the pizzas they have on offer. For the vegetarians, there is the signature Tartufo that comes with simply delicious burnt garlic and mushroom toppings that is then drizzled with truffle oil. The lamb, fig and cheese combo too is a well-loved one.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Toscano
Pizzas, at Toscano, are stone-baked, thin crust, and hand-stretched for maximum deliciousness. While here, do dig into the Quattro Stagioni, which comes with olives, artichokes, mushrooms, broccoli and the underlying sweetness of balsamic-glazed figs.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Olive Beach
With Olive Beach’s pizza menu, you get a riot of flavours, to say the least. Take the Capriccioso, for example. It comes with Prosciutto Cotto Ham and the freshness of olives, tomatoes, and artichoke hearts along with a soft boiled egg. The Parma Ham Fig (delicious ham along with slices of sweet, grilled figs, and argula) is a winner. But for true indulgence, we suggest you blindly pick the Spicy Salami, Bacon, and Dry Fennel Pizza.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Brik Oven
Just over a couple of years old, this place has become the favourite of most Bangaloreans. Be it the simple Margherita or Pepperoni or the extravagant Marinara, Streaking Pigs, Piadina or The Beach, these wood-fired pizzas are as close to Italy as possible. Everything is made in-house by the two chefs Anirudh and Anvesh, so best to go to the pizzeria and eat it fresh. You may have to wait a bit, but it’s worth your while. Try their indulgent milkshakes when here too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
The Pizza Bakery
One of the best entrants to Bangalore’s food scene, The Pizza Bakery’s impressive lineup of pizzas offer a riot flavours. For the cheese heads, there is the Double Cheese Margherita and the Four Cheese Rocket (that brings together mozzarella, feta, parmesan and bocconcini). The Pizza Verde comes layered with homemade pesto and a host of other greens. Pork lovers have to try the Pig Out that comes with BBQ pork belly and, of course, the Italian Pepperoni is always a favourite.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Vinnys
Although it has been around a while, Vinny’s is now establishing itself as a crowd favourite thanks to its delightful pizzas. What we love is that they make their sauce and their dough, from scratch, every day. So, the freshness really comes through. Their Roasted Chicken, Margherita, and their Pesto Pizza are all worth trying. We also love their Ricotta, Mozzarella and Spinach offering.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Onesta
This wallet-friendly, pizza chain is a reliable option when you are craving pizza. When here try a few different options and your belly will be happy. There’s Caramelised Onion and Mushroom to look forward to as well as the Cheese Stuffed Crust Margherita Pizza. You can also sign up for Chicken Tikka, Chicken Bacon and Prawn, and Lemon Cilantro Fish options.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Northam’s Pizza Pita
This HSR pizzeria is a favourite with the veggie lovers. Under their speciality pizza section, pick the Pepper Jack (jalapeno, paprika and green peppers) or if you are embracing enough go for the Hawaiian Delight that combines pineapple, jalapenos and spring onions. We also love their White Pizza that sprinkled with crumbled garlic, fresh tomato and olive oil.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Cheesiano Pizza
Live around JP Nagar? Then, head to this outlet for slices of comforting pizza especially if you are one of those who love pizzas loaded with desi spices. They have Schezwan Paneer and a vegetarian Chilli Garlic pizza as well. For the meat eaters there is the spicy Chicken Mexicana (chicken salami, chicken peri peri, jalapenos and paprika). The Chicken Temptation comes loaded with Tandoori Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Chicken Salami and spicy chicken!
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Stoked
A lovely cafe in Koramangala, Stoked has raked in the votes for its fab pizzas. The chef’s creations here include the Rustica (bocconcini, black olives, feta, spinach and sun dried tomatoes). Another delightful option is the Blue Eyed Boy where the pizza crust is layered with blue cheese, figs and caramelised onions. You can also sign up for the Uncle Porkster that’s loaded up with pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, and black olives.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
