Have delicious food along with astonishing view

Lounges

The 13th Floor

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Barton Centre, 13th Floor, 84, MG Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The 13th Floor has an awesome view of the city. Visiting this place during the sunset is a perfect time. They have the best romantic ambience but a small place. The variety of food is less but the taste of the food is really yummy. Different combination of food like cheese and pasta balls and soft eggs on fries. The friendly staff.

What Could Be Better?

Service could be fast.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

