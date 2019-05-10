The 13th Floor has an awesome view of the city. Visiting this place during the sunset is a perfect time. They have the best romantic ambience but a small place. The variety of food is less but the taste of the food is really yummy. Different combination of food like cheese and pasta balls and soft eggs on fries. The friendly staff.
Have delicious food along with astonishing view
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M.G. Road
Service could be fast.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
